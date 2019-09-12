Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.18% of Cellectis worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $14,987,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 219,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 401,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cellectis SA has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.