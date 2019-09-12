Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Lowered to GBX 80

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Centrica to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 74.08 ($0.97) on Monday. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -0.93%.

In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £30,855 ($40,317.52). Insiders bought a total of 47,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,484 in the last three months.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

