Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Update

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,231. The firm has a market cap of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,275 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 554,611 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.