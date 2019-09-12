Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 9,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 554,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Changyou.Com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

