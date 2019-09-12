Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 416,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.20. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

