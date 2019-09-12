ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $385,900.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, BigONE, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00028964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00142597 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,449.85 or 1.00471671 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003433 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000583 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, OKEx, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

