Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,224. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 81.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

