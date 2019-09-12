Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 167,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,426. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

