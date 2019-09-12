Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,857 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 695.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,857 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 215.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 187.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 115,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 89.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 68.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,499. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

