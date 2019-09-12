Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.90. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

