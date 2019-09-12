CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Up 0.4%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.28, 3,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 63,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

