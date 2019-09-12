China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

