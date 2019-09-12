China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CHA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 30,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,443. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom in the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 400.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 159.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in China Telecom in the second quarter worth $103,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

