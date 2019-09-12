CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,201. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

