Citigroup Boosts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $189.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $168.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $161.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,329. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $171.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

