Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.25. Citizens shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 4,391 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citizens by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens by 454.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Citizens by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.