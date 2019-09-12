City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $419.86

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.86 and traded as high as $418.00. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at $418.00, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

