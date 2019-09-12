City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.75

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 417 ($5.45). The stock had a trading volume of 464,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. City of London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 433 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.99.

Get City of London Investment Trust alerts:

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.