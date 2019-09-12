Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 15,535,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,064. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 267,622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

