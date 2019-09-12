CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $357,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,395,338. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,120,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.10. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.