Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCSF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

