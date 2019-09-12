Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCH. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,070 ($40.11).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

CCH stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,708 ($35.38). 417,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,752.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,745.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,329.57 ($5,657.35). In the last quarter, insiders bought 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,344.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.