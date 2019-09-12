Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 274,506 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after buying an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $288,151 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 711,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.