Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,399.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,289,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Comcast by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 558,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

