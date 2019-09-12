Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,696,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 4,284,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 2,770,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.