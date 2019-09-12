Communications Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Communications Systems has a payout ratio of -10.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of JCS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.80. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Communications Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

