Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JCS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCS. TheStreet upgraded Communications Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.