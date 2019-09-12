Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of BVN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 551,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.47 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.