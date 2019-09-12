Comparing Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Columbia Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 21.11% 2.28% 1.50% Chatham Lodging Trust 7.70% 3.16% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $297.94 million 8.51 $9.49 million $1.56 13.90 Chatham Lodging Trust $324.23 million 2.62 $30.64 million $1.95 9.27

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Columbia Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

