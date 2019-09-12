Comparing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Reinsurance Group of America (OTCMKTS:RGA)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get UTG alerts:

UTG has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG N/A 13.39% 3.89% Reinsurance Group of America 5.85% 9.19% 1.29%

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. UTG does not pay a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UTG and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 1 1 1 0 2.00

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $154.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than UTG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and Reinsurance Group of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $41.27 million 2.63 $12.39 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $12.88 billion 0.78 $715.84 million $12.12 13.14

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats UTG on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.