Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 740,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,830 shares of company stock valued at $264,533 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth about $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.