ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 92.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,248,000 after acquiring an additional 754,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,418,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. 468,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

