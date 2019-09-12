ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $45,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 439,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

