Consensus Market Capitalization Achieves $720,747.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Consensus has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market cap of $720,747.00 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00029111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00142667 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.23 or 0.99749964 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003523 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000587 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

