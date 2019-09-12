Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 341,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 503,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.93.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

