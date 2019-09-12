Constellation (DAG) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.62 or 0.04394638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,819,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

