Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.95.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

