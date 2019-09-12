Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,501,000 after acquiring an additional 131,629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,465 shares of company stock worth $19,837,190. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 143,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

