Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $300.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $295.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.89. 2,646,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.