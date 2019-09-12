Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.05.

Coupa Software stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.59. 624,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $153,731.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,674.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,976 shares of company stock worth $37,309,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

