Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,989 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,132. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

