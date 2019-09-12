Craig B. Carney Sells 5,122 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 149,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 512,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

