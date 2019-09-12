Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.98. Insmed has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

