Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.51. 5,578,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$945.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.