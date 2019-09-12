CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CFB opened at $14.59 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

