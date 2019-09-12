CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.89

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.89 and traded as high as $54.19. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 8,635 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 350,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.