CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.57. 578,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

