CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 482,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,647. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

