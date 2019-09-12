CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

CONE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. 580,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

