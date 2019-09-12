DATA (DTA) Price Down 0.7% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DATA has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $208,656.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

